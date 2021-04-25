Covid-19: Kenya reports 469 new cases,19 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded new 469 Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,194 tested in the last 24 hours.

