Covid-19: Kenya reports 469 new cases,19 deaths

Kenya has recorded new 469 Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,194 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that this now takes the country’s positivity rate to 11.2 per cent as the total confirmed positive cases hit 156,787 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,645,209.

From the new cases, 437 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners; 300 are male while 169 are female. The youngest case is a six-month-old-infant while the oldest is 91 years old.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi continues to lead with 137 new cases followed by Mombasa 73, Kilifi 36, Meru 27, Bungoma 26, Kiambu 24, Uasin Gishu 20, Busia 19, Embu 16, Nyeri 15 and Kitui 10.

Others include Kwale 9, Nakuru 10, Taita Taveta 9, Kajiado 6, Murang’a 4, Homa Bay 4, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 3, Kisii 3, Laikipia 2, Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Elgeyo-Marakwet 2, Garissa 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Baringo 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kisumu 1.

The ministry also said 19 deaths have been reported; with one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 10 on diverse dates within the last one month, while eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This raised the country’s death toll to 2,622.

Number of recoveries rose to 106,588 after 304 patients were declared cured. One hundred and eighty seven were from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 117 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

As of Sunday, 1,443 patients had been admitted to treatment centres countrywide while 6,872 were being treated at home.

Of those admitted, 207 were in intensive care units (ICU), 43 of them on ventilatory support, 133 on supplemental oxygen and 31 under observation.