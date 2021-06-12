Covid-19: Kenya reports 403 new cases as positivity rate drops

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate has decreased to 7.2 per cent from 8.4 per cent the previous day, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The country reported 403 new confirmed cases from 5,577 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new infections push the total of confirmed positive cases in the country to 175,176 and the cumulative number of tests conducted to 1,864,020.

Saturday’s new infections comprise 399 Kenyans and four foreigners, while 215 are male while 188 are female. The youngest patient is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is 97 years old.

Nairobi County continues to lead with the number of infections per county with 47 new cases followed by Kisii 34, Kericho 33, Nyeri 31, Siaya 31, Kisumu 29, Mombasa 27, Nakuru 22, Homa Bay 21, Migori 18, Nyamira 17, Bomet 15, Busia 13, Kakamega 8, Baringo 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Kiambu 5, Vihiga 5, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 4, Murang’a 2, Embu 2, Narok 2, West Pokot 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Laikipia 2, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1, Garissa 1, Kitui 1 and Kwale 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18 people had succumbed to the virus, raising the country’s toll to 3,396,

“One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 are late cases reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June,” Mr Kagwe said.

The ministry further reported 442 more recoveries, 418 of them under the home-based care programme while 24 were in hospitals across the country, raising the total recoveries to 120,031.

He said that 957 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide with the virus. The number of those in intensive care units is 163, with 30 patients on ventilator support, 113 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.