Covid-19: Kenya reports 403 new cases as positivity rate drops

Covid-19 vaccine

A woman receives her second dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate has decreased to 7.2 per cent from 8.4 per cent the previous day, the Ministry of Health has announced.

