Covid-19: Kenya reports 345 new cases, positivity rate of 5.2pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic during a press conference at Afya House in Nairobi on May 6, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 345 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 6,686 tested in the last 24 hours, which placed the positivity rate at 5.2 per cent.

