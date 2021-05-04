Covid-19: Kenya reports 345 new cases, positivity rate of 5.2pc

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 345 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 6,686 tested in the last 24 hours, which placed the positivity rate at 5.2 per cent.

The Health ministry said the number of confirmed cases since last March reached 160,904 while the number of tests carried out so far stood at 1,688,106.

Out of the new patients, 339 were Kenyans and six foreigners, 195 male and 150 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 94.

Nairobi accounted for 75 of the cases, Uasin Gishu 49, Mombasa 35, Kisumu 29, Kitui 26, Kilifi 16, Meru and Embu 13 each, Nakuru 10, Machakos, Nyamira and Trans Nzoia nine each, Kericho six and Laikipia five.

Kiambu, Nandi and Siaya followed with four new patients each, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Murang’a and Nyandarua three each, and Bomet, Bungoma, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Makueni and Migori one each.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that the number of recoveries had risen by 140 to 109,217, 82 of the them under the homebased care programme and 58 in hospital.

Mr Kagwe also reported 24 more deaths but explained that only one occurred over the past 24 hours. Fifteen took place over the last one month while eight were late death reports confirmed during the audit of facility records. The death toll rose to 2,805.

By Tuesday, 1,230 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 6,654 were under home--based isolation and care. One hundred and fifty four patients were under intensive care, 26 of them on ventilatory support, 101 on supplemental oxygen and 27 under observation.

Another 117 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 109 of them in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, CS Kagwe said 894,076 people countrywide had taken the jab by Tuesday, among them 275,453 people aged 58 years and above, 158,772 health workers, 139, 221 teachers and 75,169 security officers.