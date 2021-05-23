Covid-19: Kenya reports 324 new cases, over 953,000 vaccinations

A medic prepared the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine for administration to frontline personnel in the tourism and hospitality sector at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on April 27, 2021.

  • In terms of vaccination, a total of 953,954 persons had taken the jab by Sunday, among them 289,766 people aged 58 years and above, and 163,976 health workers.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 324 more people in Kenya had tested positive for Covid-19, following the analysis of 4,392 samples in the last 24 hours.

