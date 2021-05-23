Covid-19: Kenya reports 324 new cases, over 953,000 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 324 more people in Kenya had tested positive for Covid-19, following the analysis of 4,392 samples in the last 24 hours.

This placed the country’s positivity rate at 7.4 per cent and the number of confirmed infections at 168,432.

Of the new patients, 298 were Kenyans and 26 foreigners, 223 male and 101 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 91 years.

Kiambu County accounted for 84 of the new cases and was followed by Nairobi with 68, Homa Bay 28, Mombasa 27, Kisii 19, Nyeri 17, Kilifi 13, Isiolo and Meru seven each, and Kisumu and Uasin Gishu six each.

Kitui, Laikipia, Migori and Murang’a were next with four new patients each and were followed by Narok and Nakuru with three each, Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Turkana and Nandi with two each, and Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Nyandarua, Siaya, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi with just one case each.

Deaths and recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, further reported 10 more deaths, raising the toll to 3,059.

Two of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while eight were confirmed after the audit of facility records over the last one month.

CS Kagwe also announced that 85 more people recovered from the disease, 53 of them under home-based isolation and care and 32 in hospital.

The total number of recoveries rose to 114,537, he said, adding that as of Sunday, 1,084 patients had been hospitalised at facilities countrywide while 4,751 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 121 were in intensive care units (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilator support, 68 on supplemental oxygen and 28 patients under observation.

Another 86 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 79 of them in general wards and seven in high dependency units (HDU).

In terms of vaccination, a total of 953,954 persons had taken the jab by Sunday, among them 289,766 people aged 58 years and above, 163,976 health workers, 150,203 teachers and 80,665 security officers.