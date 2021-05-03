Covid-19: Kenya reports 137 new cases, 18 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing the press during a Covid-19 update after touring the Revital Healthcare Limited plant in Msumarini, Kilifi County, on April 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has increased 160,559 after 137 people tested positive from a sample size of 1,641 tested in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.