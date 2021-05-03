Covid-19: Kenya reports 137 new cases, 18 deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has increased 160,559 after 137 people tested positive from a sample size of 1,641 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the new infections 129 are Kenyans while eight are foreigners. Of the new cases, 80 are male while 57 are female. The youngest is 14-year-old while the oldest is aged 97.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are 1,681,420. Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 8.3 percent.

During the same period, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the country recorded 18 deaths, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 2,781. Nine deaths occurred on diverse dates in the last one month while another nine are late deaths reports from facility record audits.

109,077 recoveries

Over the same period, the number of recoveries rose to 109,077 after 216 patients tested negative for the virus.

Mr Kagwe said that 170 of the patients were under the home-based care programme, while 46 had been admitted to various hospitals across the country.

A total of 1,265 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,614 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Of these, 179 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 110 on supplemental oxygen. At least 40 patients are under observation.

Another 127 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 119 of them in general wards, while eight are in High Dependency Units.

From the new positive cases reported on Monday, county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 70, Uasin Gishu 22, Kericho 9, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Machakos 4, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Narok and Nyeri 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Makueni, Nakuru and Nyandarua 1 case each.

In terms of vaccination, CS Kagwe said 887,034 people have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 countrywide.