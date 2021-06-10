Covid-19: Kenya records drop in positivity rate

Covid vaccine

A nurse injects a second jab of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Kenya has announced a 9.3 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, a decrease from 11.8 per cent reported on Wednesday. On Thursday, the country registered 624 new confirmed cases from 6,728 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

