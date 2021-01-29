Covid-19: Kenya records 99 new infections, 2 more deaths

Kenya on Thursday recorded 99 more Covid-19 cases following the analysis of 4,758 samples, pushing its number of declared infections to 100,422.

A statement from the Health ministry said 57 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi County, which has remained the epicentre for months now.

Mombasa, Kilifi and Kiambu each had six new patients, Embu four, Bungoma and Machakos three each, Kajiado, Kisumu and Migori two each and Kitui, Laikipia, Homa Bay, Kericho, Meru, Siaya and Turkana one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 80 of the 99 patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners, 62 male and 37 female, the youngest five years old and the oldest 88.

In terms of recoveries, CS Kagwe said the count had increased by 66 to 83,757 and that 34 of the patients recovered in hospital and the rest in the home-based care programme.

The death toll increased by two to 1,753.

By Thursday, 476 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,363 were under home-based care.

Of those in hospital, 28 were under intensive care, 14 of them on ventilatory support, 13 on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

The ministry said that another 16 patients were on supplementary oxygen, 11 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.

Kenya has tested 1,172,167 samples for the disease since confirming its first case on March 13, 2020.