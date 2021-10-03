Covid-19: Kenya records 91 new cases, 308 recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Ng'undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Nairobi County, on September 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Joel Odidi

Sub-Editor

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have Saturday risen by 91 from a sample size of 3,435 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative cases recorded so far to 250,114. The positivity rate is now at 2.7 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.