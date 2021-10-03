Covid-19: Kenya records 91 new cases, 308 recoveries

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have Saturday risen by 91 from a sample size of 3,435 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative cases recorded so far to 250,114. The positivity rate is now at 2.7 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 88 are Kenyans while three are foreigners and 50 of them are male while 41 are females. The youngest is a three-year-old baby while the oldest is 96 years. Total confirmed positive cases in Kenya are 250,114, while the cumulative tests done so far are 2,572,609.

Nairobi County has recorded 29 new cases followed by Nakuru 10, Uasin Gishu 6, Meru 5, Kericho 4, Kiambu 4, Garissa 3, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Laikipia 2, Bomet 2, Busia 2, Nyeri 2, Kitui 2, Embu 2, Machakos 2, Murang'a 2.

Nandi, Narok, Siaya, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Migori and Mombasa reported one case each.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of recovery has risen by 308, with 241 being from the home-based isolation and care while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 242,535 of whom 196,115 are from the home-based care and 46,420 are from various hospitals countrywide.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that nine deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in July, August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,140.

Further, a total of 918 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 1,994 are under the home-based care programme. There are 56 patients in intensive care units, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. There are two people under observation.

Another 291 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 282 of them in general wards and nine in high dependency units.

Meanwhile, Mr Kagwe said that the country had received 2.2 million special syringes to be used for Pfizer vaccines.

The syringes arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport aboard Emirates Airlines at 6am Sunday before being transported to the Central Vaccine Stores in Kitengela. The first batch arrived on Saturday afternoon.