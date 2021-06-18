Covid-19: Kenya records 796 new cases, 10.8pc positivity rate

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 178,078 after 796 more people tested positive from 7,392 samples analysed in the last 24 hours.

The new infections had a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent, an increase from 10.7 per cent on Thursday.

The number of tests carried out in the country so far is 1,895,028.

Kenyans account for 746 of the cases, while 50 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 458 of the new cases were female while 338 were female.

The youngest is a two-day-old infant while the oldest case is 96-years-old.

Friday’s new infections have been distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 174, Siaya 138, Kisumu 92, Bomet 62, Mombasa 46, Busia 41, Homa Bay 30, Kisii 24, Uasin Gishu 24, Vihiga 23, Kakamega 19, Nakuru 16, Trans Nzoia 15, Bungoma 13, Kilifi 11, Kiambu 9, Kajiado 8, Kericho 8, Meru 8, Nandi 6, Garissa 4, Kwale 4, Migori 3, Lamu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Narok 1.

During the same period, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 328 patients have recovered from the disease; 307 from the Home Based and Isolation Care programme, while 21 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,346; 88,786 are from Home Based Care and Isolation programmes and 33,560 are from various health facilities countrywide.

At the same time, three patients have succumbed to the disease.

“All the deaths were late deaths reported after facility record audits conducted on diverse dates in the months of April and May,” Mr Kagwe said. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,437.

A total of 1,097 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,842 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

At least 89 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support while 49 are on supplemental oxygen.