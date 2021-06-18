Covid-19: Kenya records 796 new cases, 10.8pc positivity rate

Covid test

Kisumu County Chief Officer Communications John Oywa takes a Covid-19 test at the county headquarters on July 8, 2020. 


Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 178,078 after 796 more people tested positive from 7,392 samples analysed in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.