Covid-19: Kenya records 762 new cases

Kenya has recorded 762 more Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 704 are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners. In terms of gender composition, 403 are female while 359 are male. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319,011 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,164,789.

Kisii County leads with the number of new infections in the last 24 hours with 192 cases followed by Nairobi 148, Bomet 78, Kiambu 52, Nyamira 39, Nakuru 35, Taita Taveta 25, Migori 20, Uasin Gishu 16, Siaya 15, Kisumu 14, Kirinyaga 13, Turkana 12, Busia 12, Kakamega 10, Embu 7, Machakos 7, Baringo 6, West Pokot 6, Kajiado 5, Nyandarua 5, Mombasa 5, Kwale 4, Nandi 4, Homa Bay 4, Laikipia 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Kilifi 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Nyeri 3, Garissa 2, Kericho 2, Kitui 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Murang’a 1.

In a statement to media houses on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 657 patients had recovered from the disease, 532 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 125 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 287,140 of whom 235,650 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,490 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sixteen deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in January 2022. The total fatalities stand at 5,520.

Mr. Kagwe also mentioned that 915 patients were currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,493 were under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

According to the CS, 45 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 43 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 230 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 226 of them are in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

A total of 11,259,226 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,248,784 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,878,045. Another 100,433 are booster doses.