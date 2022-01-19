Covid-19: Kenya records 762 new cases

Covid jab

A nurse administers Covid-19 vaccine to Eunice Achieng at Nairobi Bus Station terminal on September 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 762 more Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours.

