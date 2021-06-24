Covid-19: Kenya records 741 new cases, 24 deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 181,239 after 741 more people tested positive from 6,955 samples analysed in the last 24 hours.

The new infections had a positivity rate of 10.7 per cent, an increase from 10 per cent on Wednesday. The number of tests carried out in the country so far is 1,926,973.

Kenyans account for 698 of the cases, while 43 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 464 of the new cases were male while 277 were female with the youngest being one-year- old and the oldest 101.

Nairobi has 146 new cases, Busia 92, Siaya 76, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 47, Kericho 39, Kitui 37, Kisii 35, Uasin Gishu 27, Kakamega 26, Nyamira 21, Kilifi 17, Vihiga 16, Nandi 16, Homa Bay 14, Nakuru 13, Kiambu 10, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kajiado 5, Kirinyaga 4, Nyeri 4, Tana River 4, Machakos 3, Murang’a 3, Baringo 3, Bomet, Garissa, Makueni, Migori and Nyandarua 2 cases each, West Pokot, Isiolo, and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further noted that 99 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 52 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 47 are from various health facilities.

The total recoveries are now 123,462 of whom 89,450 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,012 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, 24 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in the months of March, April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,538.

Currently, 1,059 patients are admitted to various health facilities, while 6,599 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 100 patients are in the ICU, 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

The CS said 140 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 131 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,220,151 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 998,073 while second doses are 222,442.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 22.3 per cent with the majority being male at 56 per cent while females are at 44 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 0.86 per cent.