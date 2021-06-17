Covid-19: Kenya records 660 new cases, 10.7 pc positivity rate  

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate increased to 10.7 per cent from 9.1 per cent the previous day, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.