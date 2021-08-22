Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021. Kenya has recorded 646 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have increased by 646 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 6,039 tested.

