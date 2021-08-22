Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new infections

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have increased by 646 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 6,039 tested.

The positivity rate is now 10.7 per cent. From the cases comprising 343 females and 303 males, 620 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 105 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 229,009 with 2,312,027 cumulative tests conducted so far.

Nairobi county leads with the number of new infections with 207 followed by Garissa 74, Kitui 68, Kiambu 42, Nakuru 25, Machakos 24, Kajiado 23, Mombasa 21, Murang’a 18, Marsabit 15, Nyeri 14, Kwale 12, Meru 11, Nandi 11, Makueni 11, Embu 10, Uasin Gishu 7, Narok 7, Kakamega 6, Tana River 5, Turkana 5, Tharaka Nithi 4, Laikipia 3, Lamu 3, Mandera 3, Taita Taveta 3, Baringo 2, Wajir 2, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1 and Nyandarua 1.

The Ministry of Health announced that 255 patients have recovered from the disease with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 55 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 212,036 of whom 170,934 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 41,102 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, 30 more deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in June, July and August 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,497.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 2,063 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities while 9,024 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. Another 149 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 77 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 819 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 756 of them in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units.

Mr Kagwe further said that 2,396,064 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Saturday.