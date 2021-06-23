Covid-19: Kenya records 622 new cases

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


Kenya has announced a 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, an increase from 8.7 per cent reported on Tuesday as the country registered 622 new confirmed cases. The new infections are from 6,236 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tundu Lissu jets into Kenya

  2. Patrick Njiru says wife was author of his legacy

  3. At least 50 killed in fresh Tigray airstrikes

  4. UN envoy accuses CAR forces, Russian allies of rights violations

  5. Togo launches West Africa's largest solar plant

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.