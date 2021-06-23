Covid-19: Kenya records 622 new cases

Kenya has announced a 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, an increase from 8.7 per cent reported on Tuesday as the country registered 622 new confirmed cases. The new infections are from 6,236 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 180,498 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,920,018.

Of the new patients, 590 were Kenyans and 32 foreigners. 369 were male and 253 female, with the youngest being two months old and the oldest 93.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded the highest at 115 followed by Siaya 83, Busia 69, Kisumu 66, Mombasa 47, Kiambu 38, Kericho 35, Homa Bay 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Vihiga 18, Trans Nzoia 17 and Kakamega 15.

Nakuru County had 11, Bungoma 10, Kisii 8, Machakos 7, Kilifi 6, Murang’a 5, Kajiado 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nyandarua 3, Nyeri 3, Turkana 3, Embu 2, Garissa 2, Marsabit 2, Migori 2, Isiolo 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Narok 1, West Pokot 1 and Bomet 1.

During the same period, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 313 patients had recovered from coronavirus, with 206 of these being from home-based care while 107 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 123,363.

Deaths

Fatalities rose to 3,514 on Wednesday after 30 patients have succumbed to the disease.

“One of them in the last 24 hours while 29 are late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in March, April, May and June,” he said.

CS Kagwe also noted that 1,053 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities while 6,612 patients are currently under home-based care.

One hundred one patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. Seventeen patients are under observation.

Another 135 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 125 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

Regarding vaccination, CS Kagwe said 1,201,325 doses have been administered across the country so far. Of these, first doses number 997,420 and second doses number 203,905.

The uptake rate of the second dose is 20.4 per cent, the ministry says, with the majority of recipients being male at 56 per cent.