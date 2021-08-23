Covid-19: Kenya records 619 new infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 619 Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,647 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 13.3 per cent, an increase from 10.7 per cent the day before.
 
From the cases, 606 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 311 of the cases are female patients while 308 are male. The youngest is a three-year-old baby, while the oldest is 93-years-old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 229,628 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,316,674.

