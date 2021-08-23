Covid-19: Kenya records 619 new infections

Kenya has recorded 619 Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,647 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 13.3 per cent, an increase from 10.7 per cent the day before.



From the cases, 606 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 311 of the cases are female patients while 308 are male. The youngest is a three-year-old baby, while the oldest is 93-years-old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 229,628 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,316,674.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 247, Kiambu 166, Nakuru 30, Kilifi 29, Uasin Gishu 29, Kitui 23, Wajir 11, Machakos 10, Murang’a 8, Embu 8, Taita Taveta 7, Garissa 7, Nyeri 6, Nandi 5, Mombasa 4, Bomet 3, Bungoma 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, West Pokot 2, Laikipia 2, Makueni 2, Meru 1, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Kericho 1, Homa Bay 1, Turkana 1, Baringo 1 and Busia 1.

Recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,437 patients have recovered from the disease, with 1,318 from the home-based care programe, and 119 are from various health facilities countrywide.



Total recoveries now stand at 213,473, of whom 172,252 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,221 are from various health facilities.

Deaths

Further, the CS noted that 31 patients had succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July and August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,528.

Currently, there are 2,004 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 8,292 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One hundred seventy patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 804 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 741 in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccine uptake

According to Mr Kagwe, a total of 2,412,209 vaccines had been administered across the country as of Sunday. Of these, the total first doses were 1,631,022, while the second doses were 781,187.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 47.9 per cent, with the recipients listed as 235,064 people aged 58 years and above, Others 232,357, Health Workers 130,862, Teachers 117,979 while Security Officers were 64,925.