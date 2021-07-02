Covid-19: Kenya records 523 new cases, 11 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressing  the press at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital after opening the facility's ICU, oxygen plant, blood transfusion centre and renal unit on July 2, 2021.  

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 523 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,469 tested in the last 24 hours.

