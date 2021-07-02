Covid-19: Kenya records 523 new cases, 11 deaths

Kenya has recorded 523 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,469 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health on Friday said the country’s positivity rate is now 8.1 per cent, a decrease from 9.8 per cent on Thursday.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 185,060 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,970,001.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest patient was a two weeks old infant and the oldest 99 years. From the new cases, there are 503 Kenyans and 20 foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 310 are male while 213 are female.

Nairobi County continues to lead with the number of new infections per county with 161 cases. It is followed by Mombasa 39, Kisumu 32, Uasin Gishu 30, Kisii 25, Kiambu 21, vihiga 19, kilifi 19, Nakuru 14, Nyeri 13, homa Bay 13, Kakamega 13, Busia 12, Kajiado 11, Laikipia 10, Nandi 7, Bomet 6, Narok 5, Tana River 4, Kwale 4, Kericho 4, Baringo 4, Garissa 3, Murang'a 3, Lamu 2, Bungoma 2, Machakos 2, Mandera 2, Kitui 1, Kirinyaga 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1 and Samburu 1.

CS Mutahi Kagwe said 86 patients have recovered from the virus, 36 from the Home Based and Isolation Care programme while 50 are from various health facilities.

The total recoveries now stand at 126,680 out of whom 91,550 are from Home Based Care and Isolation programme, while 35,130 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, 11 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June 2021. Total fatalities are now 3,651.

A total of 1,136 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 5,85522 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

One hundred and twenty seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 38 of whom are on ventilatory support while 54 are on supplemental oxygen. Thirty five patients are under observation. Another 170 patients are separately on oxygen, with 155 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units.

As of Thursday 1,447,648, vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,013,895 while second doses are 433,753.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 42.8 per cent, with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 per cent.