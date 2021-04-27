Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new infections, 22 more deaths

Covid sign in Kibera

People walk past a wall with a message on preventing the spread of the coronavirus at Kibra in Nairobi on April 16, 2020. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The country recorded 22 deaths, raising the toll to 2,665, but 18 occurred within the last one month while four were late death reports from the audit of facility records.

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 511 new cases of Covid-19, raising the total since the first one last March to 157,492.

