Covid-19: Kenya records 508 new cases, 539 recoveries

Kenya has recorded 508 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The new cases came from a sample size of 6,664 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed virus infections in the country now stands at 182,393 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,940,066.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 7.6 per cent a decrease from 10.1 per cent reported on Friday.

From the new cases, 486 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners, with 299 being male and 209 female. The youngest is a one-year-old-baby while the oldest is 105.

In terms on infections by county Nairobi leads with 116 cases followed by Siaya 50, Mombasa 44, Busia 43, Kisumu 38, Kakamega 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Nyamira 16, Kilifi 16, Nandi 16, Homa Bay 15, Kajiado 14, Bungoma 14, Vihiga 11, Nakuru 7, Nyeri 7, Laikipia 6, Migori 5, Kiambu 5, Kericho 4, Taita Taveta 4, Garissa 3, Kwale 3, Meru 2, Narok 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Baringo 1, Machakos 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Kisii 1, Kitui 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 539 patients have recovered from the disease, 296 from the Home Based & Isolation Care programme and 243 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 124,392; 89,957 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 34,435 are from various health facilities.

The CS further noted that 18 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of March, April and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,574.

A total of 1,037 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,750 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care programme. At least 101 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 52 on supplemental oxygen. 16 patients are under observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 108 of them in general wards, while nine are in High Dependency Units.

As of Friday, a total of 1,279,023 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,001,711 while second doses are 277,312.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 27.7 per cent with the majority being males at 56 per cent while females are at 44 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 1.06 per cent.