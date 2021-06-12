Covid-19: Kenya records 488 new cases, 16 deaths

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased to 174,773 on Friday after 488 new cases were registered from a sample size of 5,831 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,858,443.

This has resulted in a positivity rate of about 8.4 percent, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

From the new cases, 481 are Kenyans, while seven are foreigners, with 315 being male while 173 are female. The youngest is a three-month-old infant, while the oldest is 94-years-old.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 343 to 119,589. He said that 274 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 69 are from health facilities.

Cumulative discharges are 86,870 from Home Based Care & Isolation. Those from various health facilities are 32,719.

The CS further announced that 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,378.

The 383 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 90, Busia 72, Siaya 71, Kisumu 35, Kericho 33, Uasin Gishu 27, Mombasa 23, Bungoma 21, Nakuru 14, Nandi 13, Homa Bay 11, Bomet 11, Kisii 9, Kirinyaga 8, Kakamega 7, Vihiga 6, Kiambu 5, Murang’a 4, Kilifi 4, Garissa 3, Kajiado 3, West Pokot 3, Kitui 2, Meru 2, Migori 2, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kwale 1 and Machakos 1.

Mr Kagwe also noted that 969 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,827 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 162 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen while 19 patients are on observation.