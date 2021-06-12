Covid-19: Kenya records 488 new cases, 16 deaths

covid vaccine

Ann Boraya vaccinates Daniel Kisipan against Covid-19 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased to 174,773 on Friday after 488 new cases were registered from a sample size of 5,831 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,858,443.

