Covid-19: Kenya records 480 new cases, 809 recoveries

 Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi during a past media briefing on Covid-19. Kenya has recorded 480 new infections in the last 24 hours.

By  Amina Wako

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya have risen by 480 from a sample size of 5,668 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 8.5 per cent, a drop from 10.3 per cent on Saturday.

