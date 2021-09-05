Covid-19: Kenya records 480 new cases, 809 recoveries

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya have risen by 480 from a sample size of 5,668 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 8.5 per cent, a drop from 10.3 per cent on Saturday.

Of the cases, 448 are Kenyans, while 32 are foreigners. Two hundred and fifty-four are male, while 226 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is 98 years old. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the total confirmed positive cases are now 240,172, while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,411,720.

Nairobi County leads with number of new infections per county with 181 cases followed by Uasin Gishu 42, Nakuru 36, Mombasa 30, Meru 29, Kiambu 29, Baringo 24, Kisii 17, Makueni 15, Kajiado 12, Murang’a 11, Nyeri 8, Machakos 6, Embu 5, Kilifi 5, Kitui 5, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Marsabit 3, Nandi 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Garissa 3, Isiolo 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1 and Migori 1.

In the last 24 hours, 809 patients have recovered from the disease, with 703 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 106 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 228,083, of whom 185,041 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 43,042 are from various health facilities.

Eight deaths

Mr Kagwe announced eight deaths, all of which were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,786.

He said that 1,829 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,994 were under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. One hundred fifty-five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen, with ten patients under observation.

Another 762 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 696 in general wards and 66 in High Dependency Units.

According to the CS, 2,862,528 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Saturday. Of these, the total first doses were 2,050,377, while the second doses were 812,151.