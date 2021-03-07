Covid-19: Kenya records 465 new cases, two more deaths

Kenya has recorded 465 more Covid-19 cases, from a sample of 5,691 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 108,827.

By Sunday, the country had tested more 1,333,690 samples for the coronavirus disease.

Of the new patients, 422 were Kenyans and 43 foreigners, 279 male and 186 females, the youngest one year old and the oldest 91.

Nairobi County accounted for 310 of the new cases, Kiambu 54, Nakuru 28, Mombasa and Tharaka Nithi 11 each, Kajiado 10, Machakos nine and Busia eight.

Kitui County recorded seven new infections, Meru, Laikipia, Kilifi and Uasin Gishu three each, and Kwale, Makueni, Marsabit, Murang’a and Isiolo one each.

In a statement with the daily update on the pandemic in Kenya, the Ministry of Health also reported that two more patients had died within a day, raising the death toll 1,876.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced the recovery of 20 more patients, 17 of them at health facilities countrywide and three in the home-based care programme, raising the number of recovered patients to 87,570.

CS Kagwe said that by Sunday, 488 Covid-19 patients had been hospitalised and1,394 registered for treatment at home.

Sixty nine of those in hospital were under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilatory support, 36 on supplemental oxygen and 10 under observation.

Another 16 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them in general wards.