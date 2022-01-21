Covid-19: Kenya records 459 new infections

Covid jab

A nurse administers Covid-19 vaccine to Eunice Achieng at Nairobi Bus Station terminal on September 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 459 new Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent from a sample size of 6,193 tested in the last 24 hours.

