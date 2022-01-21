Covid-19: Kenya records 459 new infections

Kenya has recorded 459 new Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent from a sample size of 6,193 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 428 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. Two hundred and forty three are female while 216 are male. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319,838 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,176, 985.

Nyamira county leads with the number of new infections in the last 24 hours with 192 cases followed by Nairobi 75, Kisii 20, Uasin Gishu 20, Nakuru 18, Homa Bay 13, Marsabit 13, Siaya 10, Kilifi 8, Kakamega 7, Mombasa 7, Bungoma 6, Embu 6, Kericho 6, Kitui 6, Kiambu 5, Kwale 4, Makueni 4, Nandi 4, Kisumu 3, Laikipia 3, Nyandarua 3, Nyeri 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Turkana 3, West Pokot 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Vihiga 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Mandera 1 and Tana River 1.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 461 patients had recovered from the disease, 414 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 288,424 of whom 236,771 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 51,653 are from various health facilities countrywide.





Eight deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in January pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,528.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further mentioned that 827 patients were currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,396 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 44 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 198 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 196 of them are in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

According to Kagwe, 11,437,774 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,290,257 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,003,730. Another 109,450 are booster doses.