Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases

Covid-19 vaccination

Austin Joshua receives the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen by 392 with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent from a sample size of 5,730 tested in the last 24 hours.

