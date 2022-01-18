Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases

The number of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen by 392 with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent from a sample size of 5,730 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health, of the new infections are 335 Kenyans and 57 foreigners. In terms of gender, 211 are male while 181 are female. The youngest is an 11-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 318,249 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,157,009.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 176, Siaya 34, Nyamira 27, Laikipia 26, Mombasa 22, Nakuru 16, Kilifi 14, Uasin Gishu 11, Kisumu 7, Makueni 7, Kakamega 7, West Pokot 6, Kajiado 5, Murang’a 5, Garissa 4, Isiolo 3, Kiambu 3, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kisii 2, Bomet 2, Marsabit 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Busia 1, Kwale 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 856 patients have recovered from the disease, 773 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 83 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 286,483 of whom 235,118 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,365 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Five deaths were reported, all of them being late fatalities reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022. The total fatalities in the country stands at 5,504.

The ministry also mentioned that 983 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,132 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Further, 42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 40 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 217 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 213 of them are in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

According to the CS, 11,174,610 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Monday. Of these, 6,226,417 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,822,088.

Another 31,164 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 94,941 are booster doses.