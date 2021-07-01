Covid-19: Kenya records 376 new cases, 910 recoveries

Covid vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi on April 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Robert Bonet | AFP

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 376 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 3,831 tested in the last 24 hours.

