Covid-19: Kenya records 287 new cases, 17 deaths

A local artist makes face masks from cloth and sells them in Kibera slum, Nairobi County, on April 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • As of Monday, the ministry said, some 1,062 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 6,730 patients were being treated at home.


Kenya on Monday recorded 287 more Covid-19 cases, following the analysis of 2,699 samples in 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed infections to 182,884.

