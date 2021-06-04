Covid-19: Kenya records 284 new cases,17 deaths

Covid-19

Nairobi residents await to board Matatu on May 20, 2021 without adhering to Covid-19 regulations including social distancing. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health announced a 6.3 percent Covid-19 positivity rate on Friday after 284 new infections were detected from 4,540 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

