Covid-19: Kenya records 284 new cases,17 deaths

The Ministry of Health announced a 6.3 percent Covid-19 positivity rate on Friday after 284 new infections were detected from 4,540 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry said that the total number of confirmed positive cases was 171,942, with a total of 1,826,756 samples tested in the country so far.

The new infections include 272 Kenyans and 12 foreigners. In terms of gender distribution 157 were male while127 were female. The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest case was 91 years old.

Across the country, the new infections are spread out as follows Siaya 66, Nairobi 66, Kisumu 30, Mombasa 21, Busia 13, Kericho 8, Nyeri 8, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 7, Turkana 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Garissa 6, Vihiga 6, Kisii 5, Murang’a 4, Kitui 3, Embu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Lamu 1, Marsabit 1 Meru 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kajiado 1.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health reported that 124 patients had recovered from the disease, with 97 from various health facilities across the country and 27 from the Home-Based Care and Isolation Programme.

The total number of recoveries is 117,469, with 85,291 from Home Based Care and Isolation and 32,178 from other health facilities.

Meanwhile, 17 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 3,240.

“All the new deaths are late reports from facility record audits conducted on diverse dates in April and May,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

At least 1,027 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 4,946 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

In addition, 96 patients are in the ICU, 23 on ventilatory support, and 60 on supplemental oxygen. Thirteen others are under observation.