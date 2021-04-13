Covid-19: Kenya records 26 more deaths, 239 ICU cases

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 15.4 per cent, the Health ministry announcing 991 new infections from a sample of 6,417 analysed in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March had risen to 147,147.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 26 more deaths, raising the toll to 2,394, but said that only one of them occurred in the last 24 hours.

Fifteen occurred in the last one-month while 10 were late death reports found the audit of facility records, he explained.

The number of recovered patients grew by 370 to 99,580, CS Kagwe also reported, saying 214 of the patients were under home-based care while 156 had been admitted.

Case distribution

Of the 991 new patients, 956 were Kenyans and 35 foreigners, 543 male and 44 female, the youngest seven months old and the oldest 99.

Nairobi County led with 296 new infections and was followed by Kiambu with 67, Uasin Gishu 66, Kericho 58, Nakuru 44, Kisumu 41, Machakos 39, Mombasa 38, Meru 34, Kitui 30, Kajiado 28, and Nyeri, Makueni and Garissa 24 each.

And then came Taita Taveta County with 22, Busia 19, Kilifi, Murang’a and Trans Nzoia 13 each, Baringo 12, Bungoma 11 and Nyandarua 10.

Kakamega recorded nine new cases, Isiolo eight, Vihiga and Laikipia seven each, Bomet six, Homa Bay, West Pokot and Kirinyaga four each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Siaya three each, Mandera two, and Kisii, Kwale, Narok, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir one each.

ICU cases

As of Tuesday, CS Kagwe also reported, 1,607 patients had been admitted to health facilities throughout the country while 6,996 were being treated at home.

Of those hospitalised, 239 were under intensive care, 47 of them were on ventilatory support, 161 on supplemental oxygen and 31 under observation.

Another 293 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 271 of them in general wards and 22 in high dependency units.

The ministry further noted that by Tuesday at least 526,026 people had been taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Among them were 122,984 health workers, 42,343 security officers, 76,753 teachers and 283,946 members of the general public, including those aged 58 years and above.

In terms of gender, 296,724 (56.5 per cent) were male while 229,118 (43.5 per cent) were female.

According to the Ministry 999,000 does have been distributed to the country’s nine regional stores with the balance of 121,000 doses still at the Kitengela central vaccines stores.