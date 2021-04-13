Covid-19: Kenya records 26 more deaths, 239 ICU cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on an oxygen shortage in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, March 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Out of the 1,607 hospitalised patients, 239 were under intensive care, 47 of them were on ventilatory support, 161 on supplemental oxygen and 31 under observation.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 15.4 per cent, the Health ministry announcing 991 new infections from a sample of 6,417 analysed in the past 24 hours.

