Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 162,098 following the reporting of 705 new infections in the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the country’s positivity rate stands at 8.0 per cent, the Ministry of Health has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a sample size of 8,853 tested over 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,701,385.

Of the new infections, 687 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. Male patients were 404 while 301 were female. The youngest is a one-month infant while the oldest patient is100 years old.

The number of recoveries has increased to 110,480 after 711 were declared free of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of those who recovered, 412 were from home-based and isolation care while 299 were from various health facilities countrywide.

CS Kagwe also announced 25 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, with one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 14 occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 10 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2850.

A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,381 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

There are currently 131 patients in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 83 on supplemental oxygen. Another 20 patients are on observation.

Some 117 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 109 of them in general wards while eight are in high dependency units.

Nairobi County continues to lead in new infections with 150 cases followed by Mombasa with 88, Kisumu 58, Busia 50, Kericho 46, Uasin Gishu 31, Taita Taveta and Bungoma 23 cases each. Tharaka Nithi and Trans Nzoia recorded 20 cases each.

Nyeri had 18, Kiambu 17, Makueni 13, Machakos 12, Nakuru 10, Nandi 11, Kirinyaga and Murang’a 9 cases each, Bomet, Kajiado, Kilifi and Kitui recorded 8 cases each while Mandera, Kakamega, Nyandarua, Kisii and Homa Bay registered 6 cases each.