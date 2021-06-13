Covid-19: Kenya records 161 more cases, death toll of 3,410

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,032,157 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 161 new Covid-19 cases, out of 2,805 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections to 175,337.

