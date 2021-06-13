Covid-19: Kenya records 161 more cases, death toll of 3,410

Kenya on Sunday recorded 161 new Covid-19 cases, out of 2,805 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections to 175,337.

The country’s positivity rate was therefore 5.7 per cent while the number of tests carried out since the first one in March 2020 was 1,866,825.

Of the new patients, 158 were Kenyans and three foreigners, 81 female and 80 male, the youngest two months old and the oldest 91.

In terms of case distribution by county,

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 14 more deaths raised the country’s toll to 3,410, but explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in May and June.

The ministry further reported 177 more recoveries, 113 of them under the home-based care programme and 64 in hospitals across the country, raising the total to 120,208.

Active cases

The CS said that as of Sunday, 957 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 4,796 were being treated at home.

The number of those in intensive care units was 151, with 29 of the patients on ventilator support, 106 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 108 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 103 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, 1,113,158 vaccines doses had been administered across the country, 986,881 being first doses and 126,277 second doses.

CS Kagwe said the uptake of the second dose among those who had received their first one was 12.8 per cent, the majority of them being male.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was less than one percent, he said.

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,032,157 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 134,564 while 4,514,338 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa had recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa, at 1,739,425, while the northern African country Morocco had reported 523,620 cases as of Sunday.