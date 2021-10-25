Covid-19: Kenya records 16 new cases, 81 recoveries

Kenya on Monday recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 1,318 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 252,688.

The positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,675,023.

Of the new patients, all were Kenyans, nine males and seven females, the youngest is a 20- year old and the oldest 78 years.

Kakamega and Meru counties led with the number of new infections with three cases each followed by Nairobi and West Pokot with two cases each. Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kericho, Mombasa, Siaya and Uasin Gishu all had one case each.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced three more deaths, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in September and October raising the toll to 5,260.

Mr Kagwe also said another 81 patients had recovered from the disease, 71 of them at home and ten in hospital, raising the number to 246,355.

Further, a total of 493 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide while 1,321 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 29 were under intensive care, 13 of them on ventilator support, 16 on supplemental oxygen and none under observation.

Another 163 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 155 of them in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

According to Mr Kagwe, a total of 4,944,441 vaccine doses have been administered across the country – 3,513,683 first doses and 1,430,758 fully vaccinated.