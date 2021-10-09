Covid-19: Kenya records 159 new cases, 181 recoveries

Kenya on Saturday recorded 159 new Covid-19 infections from a sample of 4,046 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 251,057.

The positivity rate stood at 3.9 per cent compared to 2.8 per cent recorded on Friday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,602,818.

Of the new patients, 147 were Kenyans and 12 foreigners, 81 females and 78 male, the youngest four-month-old child and the oldest 103 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 28 of the new infections, Meru 17, Turkana 12, Makueni 11, Bungoma 10, Mombasa 8, Nakuru 7, Kiambu 6, Kitui 6, Busia 5, Kericho 5, Isiolo 5, Kirinyaga 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Baringo 3, Bomet 3, Garissa 3, Kajiado 3, Machakos 2, Nyandarua 2, Marsabit 2, Migori 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Wajir 1 and West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kisumu 1, Laikipia 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1,

In a statement to media houses, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced two more deaths. The deaths are late deaths reported from the audit of facility records in October, raising the toll to 5,181.

CS Kagwe also said another 181 patients had recovered from the disease, 117 of them at home and 64 in hospital, raising the number to 243,772.

Further the CS noted that 789 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide while 1,809 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 48 were under intensive care, 32 of them on ventilator support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 266 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 260 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units.

According to CS Kagwe, a total of 4,171,581 vaccines doses have been administered across the country so far – 3,126,284 first doses and 1,045,918 second doses.