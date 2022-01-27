Covid-19: Kenya records 152 new infections, 2 deaths

The number of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen by 152 while the positivity rate is at 2.8 percent from a sample size of 5,666 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 320,918 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,206,603.

Of the new cases, 131 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. In terms of distribution in gender 87 were male while 65 are female. The youngest is a one year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 54, Nakuru 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 10, Nyeri 8, Siaya 7, Migori 6, Kiambu 6, Kilifi 6, Kakamega 5, Busia 3, Nandi 3, West Pokot 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, Murang’a 2, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kericho, Meru, Nyandarua and Vihiga 1 case each.

In a statement sent to media houses on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 430 patients have recovered, 348 are from the home-based isolation and care programme while 82 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 293,017 of whom 240,789 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 52,228 are from various health facilities.

Two deaths were also reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,567.

According to Kagwe, 569 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,178 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Also, 21 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 141 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 140 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

The ministry also noted that 11,784,132 vaccines have been administered across the country. At least 6,376,995 are partially vaccinated and 5,241,059 fully vaccinated Another 38,929 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 127,149 are booster doses.