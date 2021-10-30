Covid-19: Kenya records 142 new cases, 144 recoveries

Kenya has administered 5,292,312 Covid-19 vaccinations with those fully vaccinated being 1,621,179.

The number of those who are partially stands at 3,671,133 the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement to media houses on Saturday, the ministry noted that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.7 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.0 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 142 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,950 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.9 percent.

Of the new infections, 137 are Kenyans and five are foreigners, while 110 are males and 32 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 82 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,018 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,701,802.

In terms of County distribution; Bungoma leads with 58 cases followed by Nairobi 13, Kericho 8, Uasin Gishu 8, Wajir 7, Nyeri 7, Garissa 6, Marsabit 6, Nakuru 5, Mandera 4, Kajiado 3, Embu 2, Isiolo 2, Mombasa 2, Murang’a 2, Baringo 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Kiambu 1, Kilifi 1, West Pokot 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

According to CS Kagwe, 144 patients have recovered from the disease, with 133 from home-based care while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 246,765.