Covid-19: Kenya records 134 new cases, 142 recoveries

Kenya has recorded 134 new Covid-19 infections, with a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, raising the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 251,803. The cases were from a sample size of 6,047 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 128 are Kenyans while six are foreigners, with 70 being male while 64 are female. The youngest is a three-year-old baby while the oldest is 89 years. Total cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,630,712.

Nakuru County lead with the number of new infections with 24 cases followed by Nairobi 21, Kericho 12, Marsabit 7, Kakamega 7, Mombasa 7, Makueni 6, West Pokot 5, Kajiado 5, Meru 4, Nyeri 3, Garissa 3, Tana River 3, Turkana 3, Baringo 2, Busia 2, Embu 2, Isiolo 2, Nyamira 2, Nyandarua 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Vihiga 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Narok 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Bungoma 1, Siaya 1, Murang’a 1 and Lamu 1.

In his statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 142 patients have recovered from the disease with 93 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 49 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 245,077 of whom 198,000 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,077 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Mr Kagwe also said that eight deaths were reported on Friday, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,210.

According to the CS, 612 patients are admitted to various hospitals countrywide, while 1,608 are under home-based isolation. He added that 31 patients are in intensive care, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 202 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 197 of them being in general wards and five in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 4,406,433 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 3,242,809 while second doses are 1,163,624.