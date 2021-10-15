Covid-19: Kenya records 134 new cases, 142 recoveries

Moderna Covid jab

Pauline Ocholla, a nurse with NMS, administers Moderna vaccine to Susan Gikonyo at Nairobi Bus Station on September 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 134 new Covid-19 infections, with a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, raising the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 251,803. The cases were from a sample size of 6,047 tested in the last 24 hours.

