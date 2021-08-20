Covid-19: Kenya records 1,414 new cases, 31 deaths

Rivatex covid jab

Rivatex East Africa Limited staff Nelly Sum receives a Covid-19 jab at the factory on August 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 1,414 new Covid-19 infections, from a sample size of 10,235 tested in the last 24 hours.

