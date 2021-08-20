Covid-19: Kenya records 1,414 new cases, 31 deaths

Kenya has recorded 1,414 new Covid-19 infections, from a sample size of 10,235 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health released on Friday, the new infections, which posted a 13.8 per cent positivity rate, push the country’s total of confirmed infections to 227,077.

From the cases 1,380 are Kenyans while 34 are foreigners comprising 733 females and 681 males. The youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 99 years. Kenya has so far tested 2,297,678 samples.

1,670 recoveries

In terms of distribution per country, Nairobi registered the highest number of new infections in the last 24 hours with 419 cases followed Kiambu 203, Nakuru 90, Machakos 68, Kitui 63, Murang’a 53, Uasin Gishu 40, Nyandarua 34, Kajiado 33, Garissa 31, Kilifi 30, Meru 28, Embu 26, Mombasa 25, Makueni 21, Kirinyaga 20, Tana River 19, Marsabit 19, Migori 17, Laikipia 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 16, Nandi 15, Baringo 14, Bungoma 14, Lamu 12, Busia 9, Mandera 9, Narok 9, Kakamega 9, Siaya 6, Kisumu 7, Homa Bay 5, Turkana 4, Kericho 4, Vihiga 3, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka-Nithi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 1,670 recoveries were reported with 1,484 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 186 were from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 209,839.

At the same time, Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll hit 4,435 following a report of 31 deaths. One of them in the last 24 hours while 30 are late deaths were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of July and August 2021.

Supplemental Oxygen

A total of 2,066 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,323 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 167 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 of whom are on ventilatory support and 92 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 792 patients are on supplemental Oxygen with 734 of them in general wards and 58 in High Dependency Units.

Some 2,290,801 vaccines had been administered across the country as of August 19 according to data from the Health ministry.