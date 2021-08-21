Covid-19: Kenya records 1,286 new cases, 32 deaths

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street on August 10, 2021 while wearing masks. Kenya has recorded 1,286 new covid-19 infections from a sample size of 8,310 tested in the last 24 hours

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 1,286 new covid-19 infections from a sample size of 8,310 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 15.5 per cent.

