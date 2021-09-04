Covid-19: Kenya receives 141,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The first consignment of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine lands at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on September 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Lion Lidigu | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has received her first consignment of 141,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

