Covid-19: Kenya positivity rate drops to 4.2pc

Kenya's confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 249,434 after 260 people tested positive from a sample size 6,226 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood 4.2 per cent on Thursday, down from 6.4 per cent on Wednesday, a statement forom the Ministry of Health indicated.

From the cases, 256 of them are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 99-years-old. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,556,222.

Nairobi county leads with 63 cases followed by Kajiado 19, Kitui 16, Kiambu 15, Nakuru 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Meru 11, Wajir 11, Bungoma 8, Garissa 6, Mombasa 6, Homa Bay 5, Kericho 5, Makueni 5, Nandi 5, Nyandarua 5, Bomet 4, Laikipia 4, Kirinyaga 4, Embu 4, Machakos 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Murang’a 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Samburu 3, West Pokot 3, Siaya 2, Busia 2, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, Vihiga 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Migori 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

109 patients have recovered from the disease with 78 being from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 31 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 241,520.

At the same time, four deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,123.

As of Thursday, 1,021 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide, while 2,193 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 66 were in intensive care, 45 of them on ventilator support and 21 on supplemental oxygen.

No patient was under observation.