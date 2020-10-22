Covid-19: Kenya hits record high of 1,068 new cases

Kenya has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday said 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples, bringing the total caseload to 47,212.

From the new cases, 1,044 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution the CS said that 666 are male while 402 are female. The youngest case is a six-month-old infant while the oldest is 96 years old.

The number of recovered patients in the country has risen 33,050 after 290 patients were declared cured. The CS said that 235 people were treated under the home-based care program while 55 were treated in various hospitals.

He said the death toll had risen to 870 after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi had 305, the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Nakuru recorded 137 cases, Mombasa 74, Kisumu 60, Kericho 58 and Nandi 48. Other counties included Uasin Gishu (48), Kakamega (47), Kilifi (34), Kisii (28) Laikipia (26), Turkana 22 and Meru (20). Kajiado and Kiambu counties reported 18 cases while Garissa had 15. Busia and Machakos reported 14 cases while West Pokot had 12.

Murang'a and Migori counties reported nine cases each, while Bomet, Isiolo and Nyamira recorded six cases each.

Siaya had five cases while Nyeri, Wajir and Narok registered four ceach. Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kirinyaga and Baringo reported three cases each while Elgeyo Marakwet, Lamu, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta and Embu counties had one case each.

The CS said that there are 27 patients in the Intensive Care Unit while 45 are on supplementary oxygen. Another 27 patients are on ventilatory support while 12 are in High Dependency Unit.

He said that 1,121 patients are admitted to various health facilities while 3,112 are on home-based isolation and care.



