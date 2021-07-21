Covid-19: Kenya confirms 503 new cases, most from Nairobi

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 503 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more fatalities and 769 recoveries, the Health ministry announced in a statement.

The new patients were found after testing 4,060 samples in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of tests conducted since the pandemic first hit last March to 2,068,760.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 194,310 while the positivity rate increased from 11.2 per cent on Tuesday to 12.4 per cent today.

Nairobi County accounted for 334 of the new cases, Kilifi 84, Nakuru 21, Kiambu 20, Kajiado 6, Machakos 5, Murang’a 5, Siaya 4, Taita Taveta 4, Garissa, Nyeri, Turkana and Uasin Gishu 3 cases each, Mombasa 2, Bungoma , Homa Bay, Nyandarua, Kisumu, Kericho and Makueni 1 case each.

Deaths, recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 11 more deaths, but noted that all were late deaths confirmed after the audit of facility records in April, May and July, raising the toll to 3,811.

CS Kagwe also announced that another 769 patients had recovered, 523 of them in home-based care and 246 in hospital, raising the count to 183,980.

Further, the CS said, 1,253 patients had been hospitalised countrywide by Sunday, while 3,966 were being treated at home. Of those in hospital, 140 were under intensive care, 35 of them on ventilator support, 78 on supplemental oxygen and 27 under observation.

Another 288 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 255 of them in general wards and 33 in high dependency units.

Vaccination

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,636,475 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,040,665 were first jabs while 595,810 were the second.