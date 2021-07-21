Covid-19: Kenya confirms 503 new cases, most from Nairobi

pedestrians nairobi covid-19

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


Kenya on Wednesday recorded 503 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more fatalities and 769 recoveries, the Health ministry announced in a statement.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ng’weno journalism award launched

  2. Uhuru hits out at neighbouring countries over border rows

  3. Special cells for female terror convicts at Langata

  4. Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils new Environment, Lands courts

  5. Distiller charged with Sh2bn tax evasion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.