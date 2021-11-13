Covid-19: Kenya administers 81,100 vaccines

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a traveller at the Standard Gauge Railway Miritini Station.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

The number of Covid-19 administered in the country now stands at 5,974,566, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

