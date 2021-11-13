Covid-19: Kenya administers 81,100 vaccines

The number of Covid-19 administered in the country now stands at 5,974,566, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Of these, 3,880,224 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,094,342.

According to the ministry, the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.5 percent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7 percent.

Covid-19 cases in the country have also risen after 61 more people tested positive, from a sample size of 5,525 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 1.1 per cent.

Of the new infections, 57 are Kenyans while four are foreigners. 36 of those who have tested positive are males while 25 are females. The youngest is a 12- year-old child while the oldest is 93 years old. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 254,276 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,767,353.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 9, Isiolo 7, Busia 6, Kilifi 4, Kisii 4, Nakuru 4, Mombasa 3, Bomet 3, Embu 3, Machakos 2, Garissa 2, Kiambu 2, Marsabit 2, Baringo 2, Kisumu 1, Kitui 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1 and Kericho 1.

In a statement to media houses, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that 59 patients have recovered from the disease with 43 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,633.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours thus the cumulative fatalities remained at 5,316.

Mr Kagwe further mentioned that 390 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country, while 1,038 are under the Home- Based Isolation and Care program. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.