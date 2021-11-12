Covid-19: Kenya administers 79,913 new vaccinations

The number of those vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 5,893,466 in the last 24 hours while those fully vaccinated stands at 2,032,330.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry announced that 3,861,136 people are partially vaccinated while the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stood at 49.2 per cent with proportion of adults fully vaccinated at 7.5 per cent.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 64 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,790 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.3 per cent.

Of the new infections, 57 are Kenyans with only one being a foreigner. Sixteen are males while seven are females. The youngest is a five-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 94 years.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 254,215 while the cumulative tests conducted in the country stand at 2,761,828.

The new infections are distributed in the counties as follows; Meru 10, Nairobi 9, Kitui 9, Turkana 5, Nakuru 4, Nandi 4, Kakamega 3, Kericho 3, Kisumu 2, Lamu 2, Mandera 2, Migori 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Laikipia 1, Vihiga 1, Garissa 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1 and Kajiado 1.

Mr. Kagwe mentioned that 47 patients have recovered from the disease with 30 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 17 are from various health facilities across the country. Total number of recoveries now stands at 247,574.

During the same time, one person succumbed to the disease. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,316.

The CS further said that 396 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,044 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.