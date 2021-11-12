Covid-19: Kenya administers 79,913 new vaccinations

A woman receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Milimani Law Courts on September 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

The number of those vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 5,893,466 in the last 24 hours while those fully vaccinated stands at 2,032,330.

