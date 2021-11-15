Covid-19: Kenya administers 6,842 vaccines

Covid jab

A traveller gets a Covid-19 jab at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Miritini Station in Mombasa on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit. | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours increased by 6,842, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

