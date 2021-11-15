Covid-19: Kenya administers 6,842 vaccines

The number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours increased by 6,842, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

According to the ministry 5,997,816 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,887,459 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,110,357.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.7 percent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7 percent.

In a statement to media houses, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 12 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 1,730 tested in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate stands at 0.7 percent.

From the cases all the 12 are Kenyans. Six males and six are females. The youngest is a 10- year-old child while the oldest is 76 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,309 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,771,792.

The new infections are distributed per county as follow; Kakamega 4, Nairobi 2, Baringo 1, Meru 1, Murang’a 1, Nakuru 1, Nandi 1 and Turkana 1.

Mr Kagwe also announced that 37 patients have recovered from the disease with 25 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 12 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,682.

During the same period, three deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of November 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,319.

Further the CS mentioned that 381 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,027 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 10 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.