Covid-19: Kenya administers 14,699 new vaccinations

Covid vaccine

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has administered 14,699 new Covid-19 vaccinations, with total jabs given now standing at 5,321,880.

