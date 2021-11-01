Covid-19: Kenya administers 14,699 new vaccinations

Kenya has administered 14,699 new Covid-19 vaccinations, with total jabs given now standing at 5,321,880.

Of this number, 1,632,996 people are fully vaccinated while 3,688,884 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The Ministry of Health on Monday noted that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.8 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.0 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement to media house also announced that 29 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,684 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.8 percent.

Of the new infections, 22 are Kenyans and seven are foreigners, while 16 are males and 13 females. The youngest is a five-year-old child, while the oldest is 83 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,339 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,708,500.

Nairobi county lead with the number of new infections per county with 13 cases followed by Garissa 6, Siaya 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Homa Bay 1, Kisii 1, Laikipia 1, Makueni 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Baringo 1

According to CS Kagwe, 92 patients have recovered from the disease, with 53 from home-based care while 39 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 246,921.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative deaths stand at 5,281.

Mr Kagwe further said that 442 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,188 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.