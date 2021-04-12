Covid-19: Ireland to impose quarantine on travellers from Kenya

JKIA

Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Irish Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, said the move follows public health advice relating to variants of Covid-19.

Travellers heading to Ireland from Kenya will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the European country.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Tshisekedi names new cabinet 

  2. Covid-19: Twenty succumb to virus as 486 test positive

  3. Chief Kadhi announces start of Ramadhan

  4. Mogadishu police boss sacked

  5. Justice Chitembwe defends 2017 release of defilement convict

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.