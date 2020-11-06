Covid-19 infections and deaths continue rising

Kenya has reported 1,109 new Covid-19 infections with 21 patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The latest infections brings the total caseload in the country to 60,704, while national fatalities have risen to 1,093, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said on Friday.

The new cases were recorded from a sample size on 7,153 samples. The new cases comprise 1,073 Kenyans and 36 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 699 are males and 410 females, with the youngest being a one-year old and the oldest being 91 years old.

The CS also said 938 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 40,131.

Out of the new recoveries, 856 were from home-based care program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals.

CS Kagwe said 1,300 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,439 are on home-based isolation and care.

He further said 60 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

New infections

Another 89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 75 are in the general wards, while14 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi recorded 347 new infections, followed by Mombasa 198, Nakuru 73, Uasin Gishu 69, Meru 63 and Kiambu 40.

Other cases were recorded in Kisumu 36, Nyeri 29, Kilifi 28, Kakamega 25, Trans Nzoia 23, Kajiado 20, Turkana 20, Machakos 17, Busia 15, Laikipia 14, Bungoma 12, Garissa 11, Kisii 11 and Siaya 10.

In Kitua there 7 new infections, same as Kwale, Nandi 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kericho 4, Murang’a 4, Mandera 3, Baringo 3 while Embu had 2.

Makueni, Isiolo, Kirinyaga, Taita Taveta and Nyamira all recorded one new infection each.