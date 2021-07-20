Nairobi curfew
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kemri had projected that by mid-July, the country would have recorded 4,300 new cases needing hospitalisation, and about 580 deaths.

Kenya’s fourth wave is yet to hit its peak as was predicted by the Kenya Medical Research Institute and experts cite underreporting of Covid-19 data by the Health ministry as one reason.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

  2. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  3. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  4. MPs toughen rules for submitting mini-budgets

  5. Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.