Covid-19: Five million deaths recorded globally

The global Covid-19 deaths passed the five million mark this week.

According to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the global tally of deaths reached 5,000,425 on Monday, with reports that 197,116 people have died of Covid-19 worldwide in the past 28 days.

The number of coronavirus cases officially reported globally stands at 246.7 million since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Globally, Covid-19 is estimated to be the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned global cases and deaths are increasing for the first time in 22 months since Covid-19 first hit. The countries with the highest reported death tolls after the United States are, in order, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Russia.

Confirmed deaths

The pace of confirmed deaths seems to have slowed slightly since the world reached four million in early July. It then took nine months for the virus to kill one million people, three and a half more to reach two million, another three to claim three million, and about two and a half to exceed four million.

Africa has recorded 8.5 million cases and 218,972 deaths with a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent. The case fatality rate (CFR) of Covid-19, which is defined as the proportion of death because of a specific disease among those diagnosed with it, varies greatly in different countries.

The milestone arrives as some countries struggle to get people vaccinated, while other countries have begun inoculating their population with booster shots despite WHO’s moratorium on them.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Europe, even though three-quarters of the European Union’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. In September, a report on perceptions of the pandemic by the European Council on Foreign Relations said that the disparity seemed to be driven largely by misinformation, distrust, and skepticism.

But WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the agency continues to hear excuses about why low-income countries have only received 0.4 per cent of the world’s vaccines. Estimates suggest that it could take until at least September 2022 for African nations to obtain enough doses to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of the continent’s population.

“…that these countries can’t absorb vaccines. That’s not true. With the exception of a few fragile, conflict-affected & vulnerable countries, most are ready to go. The problem is simply that they cannot get the vaccines,” Tedros said at a press briefing.

Another excuse from manufacturers is that low-income countries have not placed orders for Syringe. Most low-income countries are relying on the Covax Facility, an initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines directed by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations (Cepi), and the WHO.

“Covax has the money and the contracts to buy Covid-19 vaccines on their behalf. But manufacturers have not played their part. We still don’t know when the manufacturers will deliver,” added Dr Tedros.