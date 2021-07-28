Covid-19: Delta variant now dominant, warns CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (centre) briefs the media at Afya House on July 28, 2021. He is flanked by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok (right) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

The Health ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the Delta variant is now dominant as Kenya experiences a third wave, but did not share exact figures regarding its reach in the country.

