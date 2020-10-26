Covid-19: Death toll rises to 920 as 276 more test positive

The Covid-19 death tally in Kenya has increased to 920 after 18 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 276 new infections following testing of 2,126 samples for the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the caseload to 49,997.

Since the virus was first discovered in Kenya on March 13, the country has tested a total of 662,046 samples for coronavirus.

As of October 26, Mr Kagwe said, 20 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 52 on supplementary oxygen and 20 in high dependency units (HDU).

He added that a total of 1,191 patients had been admitted to various hospitals while 1,406 were under home-based care.

The CS also reported the recovery of 220 more patients, 150 at home, while 70 others were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of those who have been cured to 34,429.

Of the new cases, 273 are Kenyans while three are foreigners.

In terms of case distribution per county, Mr Kagwe said that 71 patients were from Mombasa, 58 in Machakos, 50 in Nairobi, 21 in Kilifi, 21 in Busia, 19 in Kwale, and 13 in Kajiado.

Six infections were reported in Garissa, five in Nakuru and four in Narok. Kiambu and Makueni counties reported three cases, each while Taita Taveta and Tharaka-Nithi had one case each.